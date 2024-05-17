Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Money/  Nimesh Chandan Of Bajaj Finserv AMC: People Ignoring Good Companies Going Through Low Patch, Fish There!

Updated: 20 May 2024, 12:53 PM IST Livemint

On this episode of Guru Portfolios, we speak with Nimesh Chandan, the CIO Of Bajaj Finserv AMC on how his investing philosophy has been influenced by behavioural finance. Chandan explains in detail how he is a contrarian, and searches for opportunities in sectors or themes when people are distracted with other spaces that are shining at the time. Watch this riveting conversation!

