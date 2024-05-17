OPEN IN APP
Nimesh Chandan Of Bajaj Finserv: People Ignoring Good Companies Going Through Low Patch, Fish There!

Updated: 17 May 2024, 06:27 PM IST Livemint

On this episode of Guru Portfolios, we speak with Nimesh Chandan, the CIO Of Bajaj Finserv Mutual fund on how his investing philosophy has been influenced by behavioural finance. Chandan explains in detail how he is a contrarian, and searches for opportunities in sectors or themes when people are distracted with other spaces that are shining at the time. Watch this riveting conversation!

 
