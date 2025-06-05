Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jun 05 2025 13:19:57
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 710.20 0.04%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 419.45 0.66%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.95 -0.13%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,447.40 1.70%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.30 1.98%
Business News/ Videos / Money/  PPFAS Mutual Fund's Rajeev Thakkar Explains Why MOST Of His Equity Investments Are In Large Caps

PPFAS Mutual Fund's Rajeev Thakkar Explains Why MOST Of His Equity Investments Are In Large Caps

Updated: 05 Jun 2025, 01:26 PM IST Livemint

In this episode of Guru Portfolios, PPFAS Mutual Fund CIO Rajeev Thakkar tells us why less than 10% of his equity investments (which are entirely in PPFAS' flexicap fund) are in mid and small caps, and the rest are large caps. He also tells us that in the last 5 years, his allocation in fixed income assets has DOUBLED - and that he invests in gold primarily through gold jewellery. He also has an interesting piece of advice for investors - watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue