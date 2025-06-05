In this episode of Guru Portfolios, PPFAS Mutual Fund CIO Rajeev Thakkar tells us why less than 10% of his equity investments (which are entirely in PPFAS' flexicap fund) are in mid and small caps, and the rest are large caps. He also tells us that in the last 5 years, his allocation in fixed income assets has DOUBLED - and that he invests in gold primarily through gold jewellery. He also has an interesting piece of advice for investors - watch!
