Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Money/  PPFAS Mutual Fund's Rajeev Thakkar Explains Why MOST Of His Equity Investments Are In Large Caps

PPFAS Mutual Fund's Rajeev Thakkar Explains Why MOST Of His Equity Investments Are In Large Caps

Updated: 05 Jun 2025, 01:26 PM IST Livemint

In this episode of Guru Portfolios, PPFAS Mutual Fund CIO Rajeev Thakkar tells us why less than 10% of his equity investments (which are entirely in PPFAS' flexicap fund) are in mid and small caps, and the rest are large caps. He also tells us that in the last 5 years, his allocation in fixed income assets has DOUBLED - and that he invests in gold primarily through gold jewellery. He also has an interesting piece of advice for investors - watch!