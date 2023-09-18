Insurance
Running from cover: Why Star Health is under fire
Aprajita Sharma 12 min read 18 Sep 2023, 10:57 PM IST
SummaryThe health insurer has faced a deluge of complaints —more than any other insurer—for rejecting policyholders’ claims
New Delhi: In October 2022, Pawan Gupta, 36, a government employee based in Jhansi, dislocated his kneecap in an “accident". He approached a nearby hospital and was told he would need to spend ₹2.5 lakh for a surgery and 10 days of hospitalization. “The doctor said I didn’t have to worry about the expense because his hospital was empanelled with my insurer, Star Health and Allied Insurance."
