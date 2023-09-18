Running from cover: Why Star Health is under fire

Mint reached out to Star Health seeking details on why Pawan Gupta’s claim had been rejected. Responding to our queries via email, a spokesperson for the insurer said, “Our medical officers who process claims may sometimes ask additional information on previous treatment records and line of treatment, etc., to arrive at an appropriate decision. The claim is also adjudicated based on system alerts, past history and policy conditions." The spokesperson added, “In the case of Pawan Gupta, we received two versions of the medical document. In one set of documents it was mentioned that this was a case where Pawan fell from the stairs at his residence. In another set of documents, the case was attributed to a Road Traffic Accident. However, we raised concerns as there were no records like police records, etc. In view of this contradiction in medical documents, the claim was rejected."

