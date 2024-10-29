Shah Rukh Khan vs Warren Buffett's Philosophy On When To Buy A House: Which Side Should You Pick?

Updated: 29 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST

When to buy a house | Should I invest in real estate | Shah Rukh Khan | Warren Buffett If you're looking to buy a home - whether it's to upgrade your current house, or as an investment - who should you think like, Shah Rukh Khan or Warren Buffett? On this episode of Moneynomics, Neil and Sashind explore what you should be thinking about when you're deciding whether to buy or upgrade your house, or not Watch!