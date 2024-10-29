Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Money/  Shah Rukh Khan vs Warren Buffett's Philosophy On When To Buy A House: Which Side Should You Pick?

Shah Rukh Khan vs Warren Buffett's Philosophy On When To Buy A House: Which Side Should You Pick?

Updated: 29 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST Livemint

When to buy a house | Should I invest in real estate | Shah Rukh Khan | Warren Buffett If you're looking to buy a home - whether it's to upgrade your current house, or as an investment - who should you think like, Shah Rukh Khan or Warren Buffett? On this episode of Moneynomics, Neil and Sashind explore what you should be thinking about when you're deciding whether to buy or upgrade your house, or not Watch!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.