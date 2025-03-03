Specialised Investment Funds Explained In 10 Minutes: Do YOU Need To Invest In Them? | Mint Money

Updated: 03 Mar 2025, 01:45 PM IST

Investing | Personal Finance SIFs or Specialised Investment Funds are a newly introduced high-risk category of mutual funds, set to be launched on 1 April, 2025. With this bold new category, SEBI is set to shake up the mutual fund space. So what is it that sets them apart, how do they stack up against existing investment options and most importantly, does it make sense for YOU to put money in right now? Watch for all the answers!