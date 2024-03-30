OPEN IN APP
Staying Invested More Important Than Constantly Tweaking Portfolio: Parag Parikh's Rajeev Thakkar

Updated: 30 Mar 2024, 06:57 PM IST Livemint

In the 4th episode of Guru Portfolios, we speak with Rajeev Thakkar, the CIO of PPFAS Mutual Fund. Thakkar uses a fun analogy to give investors some key advice - while driving, we always look forward, rarely into the rear-view mirror. Why not do the same instead of constantly analysing past returns? 'Evaluating your risk appetite, doing proper asset allocation and staying the course in investing is more important than constantly tweaking your portfolio', he says. Watch the full episode!

 
