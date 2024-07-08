Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 08 2024 12:37:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.95 -1.03%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.50 1.58%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 998.75 0.51%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,630.50 -1.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 857.90 -0.25%
Business News/ Videos / Money/  The '80/20 Investor' Arun Kumar On How To Do Just 20% Work & Get 80% Results | Mint Money Talks

The '80/20 Investor' Arun Kumar On How To Do Just 20% Work & Get 80% Results | Mint Money Talks

Updated: 08 Jul 2024, 12:40 PM IST Livemint

Mint Money Talks | It's human nature to think that the more we work, the more results we get. But, according to the Pareto Principle, that's not the case at all - just 20% of the causes can determine 80% of the results. The '80/20 investor', FundsIndia's Arun Kumar applies this same principle to investing as well! But how does he do it? Watch this riveting conversation with Neil Borate!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue