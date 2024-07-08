The '80/20 Investor' Arun Kumar On How To Do Just 20% Work & Get 80% Results | Mint Money Talks

Updated: 08 Jul 2024, 12:40 PM IST

Mint Money Talks | It's human nature to think that the more we work, the more results we get. But, according to the Pareto Principle, that's not the case at all - just 20% of the causes can determine 80% of the results. The '80/20 investor', FundsIndia's Arun Kumar applies this same principle to investing as well! But how does he do it? Watch this riveting conversation with Neil Borate!