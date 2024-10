THIS Is The Right Way To Calculate Your F.I.R.E. Number, And We Have Proof | Moneynomics

Updated: 22 Oct 2024, 02:13 PM IST

Retiring early - or just leaving a regular job before the age of retirement is something that many youngsters now think about - and one big question everyone has is, HOW much do I really need to have saved up to be able to retire early? To help you with this, we have a calculation - which is a simple thumb rule, but honestly quite effective. Watch!