This Mumbai Man Is On The Road To FIRE With Equity SIPs | Mint Money

The F.I.R.E concept - Financial Independence Retire Early is something that has been gaining traction for some time now. One person who's taking it seriously, is 40-year-old Mumbaikar Arunava Guin. He wants to retire in the next 5 years - and his target is a ₹15 crore corpus, and in fact, he's nearly halfway there. But how exactly is he doing this? Let's find out!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.