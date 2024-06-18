Explore
CricIt
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 18 2024 15:44:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.15 -1.04%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 331.70 3.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 844.60 0.52%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,608.75 0.71%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 491.85 3.04%
Business News/ Videos / Money/  This Mumbai Man Is On The Road To FIRE With Equity SIPs | Mint Money

This Mumbai Man Is On The Road To FIRE With Equity SIPs | Mint Money

Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 06:50 PM IST Livemint

The F.I.R.E concept - Financial Independence Retire Early is something that has been gaining traction for some time now. One person who's taking it seriously, is 40-year-old Mumbaikar Arunava Guin. He wants to retire in the next 5 years - and his target is a ₹15 crore corpus, and in fact, he's nearly halfway there. But how exactly is he doing this? Let's find out!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue