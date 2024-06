This Mumbai Man Is On The Road To FIRE With Equity SIPs | Mint Money

Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 06:50 PM IST

The F.I.R.E concept - Financial Independence Retire Early is something that has been gaining traction for some time now. One person who's taking it seriously, is 40-year-old Mumbaikar Arunava Guin. He wants to retire in the next 5 years - and his target is a ₹15 crore corpus, and in fact, he's nearly halfway there. But how exactly is he doing this? Let's find out!