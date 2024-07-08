Explore
Business News/ Videos / Money/  This Mutual Fund Is Betting BIG On India's Infrastructure Boom | Mint Money With Neil Borate

This Mutual Fund Is Betting BIG On India's Infrastructure Boom | Mint Money With Neil Borate

Updated: 08 Jul 2024, 12:35 PM IST Livemint

DSP India's T.I.G.E.R. Fund was launched way back in 2004. Back then, it capitalised on India's then infra boom - and showed stupendous performance. After the boom, came the huge dip - and the fund was giving less than zero returns till 2020. Now, all these years later, the fund is BACK. But - should you invest? Watch this video by Neil Borate to find out!

 
