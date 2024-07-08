DSP India's T.I.G.E.R. Fund was launched way back in 2004. Back then, it capitalised on India's then infra boom - and showed stupendous performance. After the boom, came the huge dip - and the fund was giving less than zero returns till 2020. Now, all these years later, the fund is BACK. But - should you invest? Watch this video by Neil Borate to find out!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.