This Mutual Fund Is Betting BIG On India's Infrastructure Boom | Mint Money With Neil Borate

Updated: 08 Jul 2024, 12:35 PM IST

DSP India's T.I.G.E.R. Fund was launched way back in 2004. Back then, it capitalised on India's then infra boom - and showed stupendous performance. After the boom, came the huge dip - and the fund was giving less than zero returns till 2020. Now, all these years later, the fund is BACK. But - should you invest? Watch this video by Neil Borate to find out!