Business News/ Videos / Money/  Vijay Kedia Invests In Real Estate During Every Bull Market | 'Don't Want To Depend On...'

Vijay Kedia Invests In Real Estate During Every Bull Market | 'Don't Want To Depend On...'

Updated: 26 Apr 2024, 06:00 PM IST Livemint

Vijay Kedia Interview: Ace investor Vijay Kedia speaks to Mint in an exclusive conversation about his own portfolio, says that most of his portfolio consists of mid and small cap stocks. He also explained why he puts some money into real estate during every bull market - and has one piece of advice for investors. 'I have only one advice to investors - don't take history lessons from a geography teacher. Make a guru out of a person who has spent 20-25 years in the market and has some experience', he says. Watch!

 
