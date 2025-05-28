Explore
Business News/ Videos / Money/  Wealth Manager Gifts Son 20 Lakh, Says It'll Turn Into 216 Crore When He Retires: Can That Happen?

Wealth Manager Gifts Son 20 Lakh, Says It'll Turn Into 216 Crore When He Retires: Can That Happen?

Updated: 28 May 2025, 03:25 PM IST Livemint

A wealth manager who spoke at a recent event said that he was gifting his young son ₹20 lakh now, which would later end up taking care of his retirement. This he says, is because in the next 50 years, this ₹20 lakh would end up becoming ₹216 crore, which even adjusting for inflation etc through the years would be a significant amount of money. But is this actually possible? Watch

 
