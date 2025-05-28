Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Money/  Wealth Manager Gifts Son 20 Lakh, Says It'll Turn Into 216 Crore When He Retires: Can That Happen?

Updated: 28 May 2025, 03:25 PM IST Livemint

A wealth manager who spoke at a recent event said that he was gifting his young son 20 lakh now, which would later end up taking care of his retirement. This he says, is because in the next 50 years, this 20 lakh would end up becoming 216 crore, which even adjusting for inflation etc through the years would be a significant amount of money. But is this actually possible? Watch