Wealth Manager Gifts Son ₹ 20 Lakh, Says It'll Turn Into ₹ 216 Crore When He Retires: Can That Happen?

Updated: 28 May 2025, 03:25 PM IST

A wealth manager who spoke at a recent event said that he was gifting his young son ₹20 lakh now, which would later end up taking care of his retirement. This he says, is because in the next 50 years, this ₹20 lakh would end up becoming ₹216 crore, which even adjusting for inflation etc through the years would be a significant amount of money. But is this actually possible? Watch