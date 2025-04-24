In this episode of Mint Money Talks, we have with us Invesco CIO Taher Badshah, who's been in the investing space for about 30 years now. He tells us how investors should approach this current volatility in the stock market, where he's investing the assets that he's managing, and why he thinks the real impact of tariffs which shook global markets is behind us now. Watch!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.