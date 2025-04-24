Hello User
Where Should You Invest Amid This Stock Market Rollercoaster Ft. Invesco Mutual Fund's Taher Badshah

Where Should You Invest Amid This Stock Market Rollercoaster Ft. Invesco Mutual Fund's Taher Badshah

Updated: 24 Apr 2025, 05:56 PM IST Livemint

In this episode of Mint Money Talks, we have with us Invesco CIO Taher Badshah, who's been in the investing space for about 30 years now. He tells us how investors should approach this current volatility in the stock market, where he's investing the assets that he's managing, and why he thinks the real impact of tariffs which shook global markets is behind us now. Watch!