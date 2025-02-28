Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 28 2025 13:05:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.40 -3.07%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.00 -3.27%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 684.45 -2.77%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 280.10 -4.94%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 307.60 -2.58%
Business News/ Videos / Money/  Why Investing In Flexi Cap Funds IS Better Than Large, Mid & Small Caps Separately: Math Explained

Why Investing In Flexi Cap Funds IS Better Than Large, Mid & Small Caps Separately: Math Explained

Updated: 28 Feb 2025, 12:43 PM IST Livemint

Should you invest in flexi cap or should you invest in large, mid and small caps separately? Well, a flexi cap fund scores over this 'cutting up' strategy on two counts: The fund manager rebalances inside the fund. You or your distributor or advisor don't have to take this call. Also, there is no tax on 'internal' rebalancing. However, many distributors argue that flexi caps are closet large caps and hence, no good. In this video, we look at the data to figure out! Watch

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue