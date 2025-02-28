Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Money/  Why Investing In Flexi Cap Funds IS Better Than Large, Mid & Small Caps Separately: Math Explained

Why Investing In Flexi Cap Funds IS Better Than Large, Mid & Small Caps Separately: Math Explained

Updated: 28 Feb 2025, 12:43 PM IST Livemint

Should you invest in flexi cap or should you invest in large, mid and small caps separately? Well, a flexi cap fund scores over this 'cutting up' strategy on two counts: The fund manager rebalances inside the fund. You or your distributor or advisor don't have to take this call. Also, there is no tax on 'internal' rebalancing. However, many distributors argue that flexi caps are closet large caps and hence, no good. In this video, we look at the data to figure out! Watch

