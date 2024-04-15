OPEN IN APP
Why Saurabh Mukherjea Does The Reverse Of His Instinct While Investing | 'Allocate More To...'

Updated: 15 Apr 2024, 07:52 PM IST Livemint

Saurabh Mukherjea of Marcellus Investment Managers has an interesting take on investing - he says that while it's human instinct to allocate the most to the highest performing assets, he's trained himself to do the reverse. Another thing that created a lot of chatter was when he said he needs a ₹50 crore corpus to retire - but Mukherjea has one key inflation calculation that he's taken into account to arrive at this number. Watch!

 
