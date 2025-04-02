Why Trump Tariffs Will Likely Lead To Recession: Man Who Predicted 2008 Crash Explains | Jim Walker

Updated: 02 Apr 2025, 02:54 PM IST

Jim Walker, Chief Economist at Alethia Capital was among those who predicted the 2008 recession. Today, he says he would be amazed if the US doesn't enter another recession soon - and the main reasons are the tariffs that Donald Trump is imposing. Why does he say that, what's the rationale behind how tariffs affect business and markets, and is there any way out of it? On this episode of Mint Money Talks, we figure it out!