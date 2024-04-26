Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath spoke to Mint in an exclusive interview for the Guru Portfolio series, in which he mentioned one key reason why he thinks markets are frothy right now. He cites the example of his friend in Ahmedabad who asked him a question - and this question showed him why markets may be pricey at this point - watch!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.