'Monopolistic Chokehold': Elon Musk Turns Up Heat On India Over Delay In Starlink’s Launch

Elon Musk has accused unnamed “oligarchs” of blocking Starlink’s entry into India, claiming they want to maintain a “monopolistic chokehold” over Indian consumers. India’s Ministry of Communications has rejected the allegation, calling the suggestion that its satellite communication framework is unfair or discriminatory “baseless and misconceived.” The government said all three licensed satellite communication providers are currently at broadly the same regulatory stage and must demonstrate compliance with security requirements before seeking spectrum assignment. Meanwhile, SpaceX Vice President Lauren Dreyer highlighted Starlink’s plans to help bridge India’s digital divide through local partnerships, infrastructure and rapid connectivity.