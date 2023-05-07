Moody’s predicts India's economy to recover with 5.5% GDP growth in 2023 | MInt Explains | Mint

Updated: 07 May 2023, 03:22 AM IST

Did you know that despite some initial doubts, the economic momentum in emerging market countries like India, has been pretty resilient? The answer is yes and here’s why. In February, the credit rating agency Moody's published its macro-outlook for the G20 economies. And it looks like they're feeling pretty optimistic, as they have raised their baseline 2023 real growth projections meaningfully for several G20 countries.