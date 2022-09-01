Global credit rating agency Moody's Investors Serv... moreGlobal credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service slashed India's economic growth projection for 2022. According to Moody's latest forecast, India's GDP will grow at 7.7% this year as compared to its May projection of 8.8%. Moody's said that rising interest rates, uneven distribution of monsoon, and slowing in global growth have dampened India's economic momentum. Watch this video to know more.
