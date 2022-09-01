Moody’s revises India’s economic growth forecast to 7.7% in 2022 from 8.8%; Here’s why

Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Global credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service slashed India's economic growth projection for 2022. According to Moody's latest forecast, India's GDP will grow at 7.7% this year as compared to its May projection of 8.8%. Moody's said that rising interest rates, uneven distribution of monsoon, and slowing in global growth have dampened India's economic momentum. Watch this video to know more.