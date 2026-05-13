Moody's Slashes India's Growth Forecast To 6% Amid Ongoing West Asia Crisis | Explained

Moody’s has significantly downgraded India’s economic growth forecast for 2026, cutting it by 0.8 percentage points to 6%.The agency also lowered its 2027 projection to 6%. After two years of strong 7.5% growth, India is now facing headwinds from the West Asia war, higher energy costs, and weak private consumption and investment.India remains highly vulnerable as it imports nearly 88% of its crude oil and was heavily dependent on the disrupted Strait of Hormuz for LNG. Rising fuel and fertiliser prices are straining government finances and corporate margins.Watch the full analysis of Moody’s downgrade and its implications for the Indian economy.