Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Moon Race: Why Did Luna-25 Crash? | Chandrayaan One Step Away From Landing | Details

Moon Race: Why Did Luna-25 Crash? | Chandrayaan One Step Away From Landing | Details

Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 03:39 PM IST Livemint

In less than 60 hours from now, India’s moon mission, the Chandryaan-3 will make a soft landing here. It is now just, one step away from achieving a historical first. Chandrayaan-3 is now the only spacecraft which stands a chance to land on the moon’s south pole. This after the Chandrayaan was expected to lose the unofficial race to the lunar surface to Russia’s Luna25. Russia's luna 25 crashed into the moon on Sunday.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.