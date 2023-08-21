Moon Race: Why Did Luna-25 Crash? | Chandrayaan One Step Away From Landing | Details

Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 03:39 PM IST

In less than 60 hours from now, India’s moon mission, the Chandryaan-3 will make a soft landing here. It is now just, one step away from achieving a historical first. Chandrayaan-3 is now the only spacecraft which stands a chance to land on the moon’s south pole. This after the Chandrayaan was expected to lose the unofficial race to the lunar surface to Russia’s Luna25. Russia's luna 25 crashed into the moon on Sunday.