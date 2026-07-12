More FIFA World Cup VAR Chaos As Embolo Red Card Against Argentina Sparks Fresh Row

Switzerland’s Breel Embolo was dramatically sent off in the World Cup quarter-final against Argentina — not for a foul, but for diving. After already receiving a yellow card, VAR prompted a pitchside review for mistaken identity on a tackle involving Leonardo Paredes. The referee reversed the call, booking Embolo instead and issuing a red card for simulation. This rare application of the expanded mistaken identity rule changed the match and sparked huge debate. Watch the full incident and reactions.