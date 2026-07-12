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More FIFA World Cup VAR Chaos As Embolo Red Card Against Argentina Sparks Fresh Row

Switzerland’s Breel Embolo was dramatically sent off in the World Cup quarter-final against Argentina — not for a foul, but for diving. After already receiving a yellow card, VAR prompted a pitchside review for mistaken identity on a tackle involving Leonardo Paredes. The referee reversed the call, booking Embolo instead and issuing a red card for simulation. This rare application of the expanded mistaken identity rule changed the match and sparked huge debate. Watch the full incident and reactions.

Livemint
Published12 Jul 2026, 06:23 PM IST
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FIFA World Cup VAR Chaos As Embolo Red Card Against Argentina Sparks Fresh Row
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