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More Indians Taking Debt To Just 'Buy Things' ; Consumer & Unsecured Loans Hit Record High

The Reserve Bank of India, in its latest Financial Stability Report, said demand for small-ticket personal loans has grown rapidly over the years, rising by around 20 percent by FY26. Among unsecured retail loans, personal loans continued to dominate consumption-related borrowing. #loan #debt #credit #creditcard #india #autoloans #homeloan #education #personalloan #bank #abhinavtrivedi #rbi #finance

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