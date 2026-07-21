'More People Will Join': CJP Vows To Continue Protest Until Pradhan Is Removed | CJP Protest News

CJP has made it clear that its protest is far from over. Despite holding its first official talks with the Centre, party leaders said the agitation will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is removed from office. The group is demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak, justice for affected students, and action on its broader education reform demands. Here's what happened after the government meeting and why CJP says it will not end its protest yet.