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Moscow Under Attack: Ukraine Launches Biggest Drone Strike On Russia In Years | WATCH

Ukraine launched one of its biggest drone attacks of the war, striking the Moscow Oil Refinery for the second time in a week and forcing flight disruptions at major Moscow airports. Thick black smoke rose over the Russian capital as fires raged at the refinery, located just 15 km from the Kremlin. Russian authorities claimed their air defences shot down 555 Ukrainian drones overnight. The strike occurred while President Vladimir Putin was hosting ASEAN leaders in Kazan. The Moscow Oil Refinery supplies over a third of the capital region’s fuel.Watch dramatic visuals from Ukraine’s deep strike inside Russian territory.

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Published18 Jun 2026, 10:13 PM IST
Moscow Under Attack: Ukraine Launches Biggest Drone Strike On Russia In Years
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