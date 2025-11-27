English
Business News/ Videos / 'Most CHAOTIC Budget Ever': Kemi Badenoch Slams Rachel Reeves At Fiery PMQs Sessions | Keir Starmer

'Most CHAOTIC Budget Ever': Kemi Badenoch Slams Rachel Reeves At Fiery PMQs Sessions | Keir Starmer

Updated: 27 Nov 2025, 12:08 am IST Livemint

UK opposition leader Kemi Badenoch pressed the Labour government for answers in a heated Prime Minister’s Questions session, raising concerns over the circumstances surrounding the Budget leak ahead of Rachel Reeves’ statement. The exchanges came at a time of heightened scrutiny over internal communication, fiscal transparency and the political tensions surrounding the government’s economic plans. Prime Minister Keir Starmer also faced pointed criticism as opposition figures questioned the handling of the lead-up to the Budget. Watch.

 
