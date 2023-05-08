‘Most Dangerous…’; EAM Shares The Story Of Operation ‘Kaveri’

India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar shared the ... moreIndia's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar shared the details of Operation 'Kaveri' which was launched by India on April 24th to evacuate Indian citizens from conflict-hit Sudan. Minister Dr S Jaishankar explained the dangers faced by the Indian authorities during ‘Operation Kaveri’. He shared the details while addressing Thinkers Forum, in Mysuru.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.