‘Most Dangerous…’; EAM Shares The Story Of Operation ‘Kaveri’

Updated: 08 May 2023, 05:14 PM IST

India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar shared the details of Operation 'Kaveri' which was launched by India on April 24th to evacuate Indian citizens from conflict-hit Sudan. Minister Dr S Jaishankar explained the dangers faced by the Indian authorities during ‘Operation Kaveri’. He shared the details while addressing Thinkers Forum, in Mysuru.