'Most sensible revenue thing...': Montek Singh Ahluwalia's Budget recommendation

Updated: 14 Jan 2021, 12:04 AM IST Livemint
  • Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission, spoke on the fiscal deficit challenge faced by the government, and how the Covid-19 pandemic can be an opportunity for the government to 'come clean'. The discussion with journalist Mitali Mukherjee was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget.
 

