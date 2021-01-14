'Most sensible revenue thing...': Montek Singh Ahluwalia's Budget recommendation

Home
Updated: 14 Jan 2021, 12:04 AM IST
Livemint
- Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission, spoke on the fiscal deficit challenge faced by the government, and how the Covid-19 pandemic can be an opportunity for the government to 'come clean'. The discussion with journalist Mitali Mukherjee was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget.