Motorola to double volumes in India this year, quadruple by 2026 | Mint Primer | Mint

Discover Motorola's ambitious plans to become one ... moreDiscover Motorola's ambitious plans to become one of the top three smartphone players in India and globally. With a focus on doubling volumes and aggressively expanding its offline presence, Motorola aims to solidify its position in the competitive Indian market. The company will boost local manufacturing, establish an R&D lab, and invest in marketing and retail expansion. Watch to learn more about Motorola's strategy and its determination to capture market share amidst fierce competition.