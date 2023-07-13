Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Motorola to double volumes in India this year, quadruple by 2026 | Mint Primer | Mint

Motorola to double volumes in India this year, quadruple by 2026 | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST Team Mint

Discover Motorola's ambitious plans to become one of the top three smartphone players in India and globally. With a focus on doubling volumes and aggressively expanding its offline presence, Motorola aims to solidify its position in the competitive Indian market. The company will boost local manufacturing, establish an R&D lab, and invest in marketing and retail expansion. Watch to learn more about Motorola's strategy and its determination to capture market share amidst fierce competition.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.