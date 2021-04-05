Home
Move over meat: How India could take to meatless kebabs, keemas | Future Of
Updated: 05 Apr 2021, 08:53 PM IST
- The Covid-19 fallout has cast a shadow on longer-term meat consumption as restaurants have been shut and there has been a sharper focus on the negative environmental and health fallout of over-eating of meat. One alternative is lab-created meat that gives the same cultural and sensory experience of meat. This is exciting in India where many vegetarian and non-vegetarians are looking at meat consumption with a more exacting filter. Cultivated meat, which consists of farming cells directly instead of slaughtering animals, is coming to market. In this episode of 'The Future of' we speak on The Future of Meat with Varun Deshpande, MD of the Good Food Institute, India, and part of an international network of non-profits.