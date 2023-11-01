Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Mrs Murty Joins The 70 Hr Work Week Debate, Backs Mr Murthy | Watch

Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 04:54 PM IST Livemint

Narayanmurthy’s suggestion that young Indians should engage in a 70-hour work week continues to make waves. Mrs Sudha Murty, his wife has now also joined the debate. In a recent interview with News18, she backed her husband. She said 'he has worked 80 to 90 hours a week, so, he doesn’t know what less than that is. He believes in real hard work and he lived like that. Hence, he has told what he felt.’

