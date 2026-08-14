MSCI August 2026 Rejig: Winners, Losers, Expected Stock Flows | Laurus, Lenskart, Groww, Adani

The latest MSCI August 2026 review is set to bring four Indian stocks into the MSCI Global Standard Index, potentially triggering fresh buying from passive funds and ETFs. Laurus Labs, Lenskart, Adani Energy Solutions and Groww will join the index, while Balkrishna Industries, SBI Cards and Astral will be removed. The reshuffle will also change flows across several existing MSCI constituents, including Eternal, Adani Enterprises and Reliance Industries. Watch full report.