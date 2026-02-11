English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 11 2026 13:25:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 207.90 -0.02%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,404.75 -0.05%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 1,175.25 2.72%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 927.40 -0.50%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 302.85 -0.33%
Business News/ Videos / MSCI February Review: AB Capital & L&T Finance Added, IRCTC Dropped | $500M Inflows Expected

MSCI February Review: AB Capital & L&T Finance Added, IRCTC Dropped | $500M Inflows Expected

Updated: 11 Feb 2026, 01:36 pm IST Livemint

MSCI’s February 2026 index review brings major changes for Indian stocks. Aditya Birla Capital and L&T Finance have been added to the MSCI Global Standard Index, potentially triggering strong passive inflows. Meanwhile, IRCTC has been excluded, which could lead to notable outflows. AU Small Finance Bank also sees a weight increase, boosting expected inflows. What does this reshuffle mean for these stocks and for India’s 14.1% weight in the index? We break down the inclusions, exclusions, estimated flows, and market impact in this video.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue