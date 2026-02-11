MSCI February Review: AB Capital & L&T Finance Added, IRCTC Dropped | $500M Inflows Expected

Updated: 11 Feb 2026, 01:36 pm IST

MSCI’s February 2026 index review brings major changes for Indian stocks. Aditya Birla Capital and L&T Finance have been added to the MSCI Global Standard Index, potentially triggering strong passive inflows. Meanwhile, IRCTC has been excluded, which could lead to notable outflows. AU Small Finance Bank also sees a weight increase, boosting expected inflows. What does this reshuffle mean for these stocks and for India’s 14.1% weight in the index? We break down the inclusions, exclusions, estimated flows, and market impact in this video.