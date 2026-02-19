Mukesh Ambani Announces ₹10 Lakh Crore AI Push | 'India Will Build Its Own Intelligence Era'

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & MD of Reliance Industries Limited, unveiled an ambitious vision to make India a global AI powerhouse. Announcing a ₹10 lakh crore investment over seven years, he said Jio Platforms Limited will build sovereign AI infrastructure, including gigawatt-scale data centres, green energy-powered compute, and nationwide edge intelligence. Calling AI a “modern-day Akshay Patra,” Ambani stressed affordability, accessibility, and digital sovereignty, declaring that India will not rent intelligence but build it for every citizen and sector of the economy.